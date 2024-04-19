GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

University of Madras yet to release DA arrears

April 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The teachers, staff, and pensioners of the University of Madras are disappointed that the much-awaited dearness allowance (DA) arrears have not been released till date. The university has around 800 employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff members. 

On March 12, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and teachers would receive a 4% hike in DA. The hike would have a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024. “The order covers all government employees. Other universities have released the DA arrears, but our university has not released them,” said an official. The members of the Madras University Staff Association said when they approached the registrar, he told them that the file was ready to be signed by the Higher Education Secretary, but he had not given the registrar an appointment.

The University’s affairs are currently being administered by a convenor committee headed by the Higher Education Secretary in the absence of a Vice-Chancellor. The tenure of Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri ended in August. The appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor has been suspended as the Governor-Chancellor’s office and the Higher Education Department are embroiled in a tussle.

Related Topics

higher education / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.