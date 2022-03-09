University of Madras, Keio University collaborate to study disaster risk reduction

Special Correspondent March 09, 2022 18:54 IST

A pact to be signed for five years to mark 70 years of India-Japan friendship

The University of Madras and Keio University of Japan have proposed to initiate research collaboration in coastal resilience and disaster risk reduction. In an event to be held on Friday on the University’s Chepauk campus, the India-Japan Laboratory at Keio University and Rika Institute, India, will discuss challenges in the areas of community-based disaster management in post-pandemic period. The institutions will sign an agreement for five years (2022-2027), commemorating the 70 th anniversary of India-Japan friendship. The pact includes transfer of technology and professional skills from Japan to India. End users such as Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, and Greater Chennai Corporation would be invited to make use of the research projects, a release said. Rajib Shaw, director, India-Japan Laboratory, Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan, S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor, N. Mathivanan, in-charge Registrar, and R.R. Krishnamurthy, head of the Department of Geology, University of Madras and team leader of the collaboration will participate.



