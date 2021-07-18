UGC issues guidelines for 2021-22

Admission process to end by Sept. 30, says the directive

The University Grants Commission has urged all higher educational institutions to complete the admission process by September 30.

Classes for the first year students in postgraduate and undergraduate programmes must begin by Oct 1. In case of delay in result declaration of qualifying examinations, they can start the academic session by Oct. 18. For intermediate students classes may be held in online/offline/blended mode, the Commission has suggested. The academic session for 2022 would begin on Aug. 1 that year.

The UGC has given the higher educational institutions the freedom to plan the preparatory break, the conduct of examinations, the semester break and start of classes for even semester, examination, and the break for the semester.

Full fee refund

The Commission has also advised institutions to refund full fees if admissions are cancelled or if students migrate, up to Oct. 31 for the academic year 2021-2022.