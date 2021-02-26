Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi seeks ticket for Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

Safe seat: Udhayanidhi Stalin submitting his application  

DMK youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday submitted an application seeking a party ticket to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in Chennai.

Smallest constituency

Mr. Udhayanidhi, son of party president M.K. Stalin, went to party headquarters Anna Arivalayam and submitted his application. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is the smallest constituency in the State and was represented by DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan, who died of COVID-19-related complications.

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi had won from the constituency in the 1996, 2001 and 2006 Assembly elections. Except in the 1991 election, which was held immediately after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the constituency has returned only DMK candidates.

