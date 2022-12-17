Udhayanidhi chairs review meeting of special programme implementation department

December 17, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - .CHENNAI

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, on Saturday held a review meeting on the functioning of the Special Programme Implementation Department.

According to a statement, the Department’s Principal Secretary T. Udhayachandran briefed the Minister about its functioning.

He was also briefed about implementation of flagship schemes like ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister in your constituency), Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme and The Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, it added.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also enquired about the reports received from monitoring officers in each district and measures taken for effective implementation of schemes.

He also sought details about the progress of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, CM Breakfast Scheme, ‘Anaiththu Graama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam’ and ‘Pudhumai Penn’.

Mr. Udhayanidhi called for co-ordinated efforts across various departments to implement the flagship schemes.

He emphasised the need to use technology to ensure that the schemes reached people.

Department Special Secretary S. Nagarajan ,The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Managing Director J. Innocent Divya and other senior officials were present at the meeting.