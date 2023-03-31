Udhayanidhi appeals to MLAs to encourage purchase of goods produced by SHGs

March 31, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday appealed to legislators to support women Self-help Groups (SHGs), by encouraging purchase of goods produced by them.

In his reply in the Assembly, to the discussion on the demands for Poverty Alleviation Programme (PIP) and Rural Indebtedness departments, he said he had made it a point to ensure that the gifts he received from his friends were the products of SHGs. Stating that such products were beautiful and traditional, he appealed to the MLAs to ensure that the gifts they either receive or give someone else be products of SHGs.

He urged the members of the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party, to attend the district-level review meetings conducted by the Chief Minister or other ministers as he believed in everyone working together.

All the MLAs present in the house were distributed manjapais, an eco-friendly cloth bag, made by “Priyadarshini Self Help Group” from Tiruvallur district, along with the booklet of announcements for his departments.