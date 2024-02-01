Udhayanidhi announces ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit’ scheme

February 01, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday announced that the State government would launch an initiative called the ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit’, under which sports equipment would be distributed in 12,000 village panchayats to mark former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth edition of Khelo India at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, Mr. Udhayanidhi said he would inaugurate the scheme in Tiruchi on February 7.

“Just as our government is providing books to students to study, we will also provide sports equipment to youngsters to succeed in sports. If medals and prizes are meant for winners, for those who don’t win, the experience they gain is their medal. Our government, under the visionary leadership of our Chief Minister, has consistently highlighted the importance of sports in our society,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said Khelo India 2023 had helped identify many sportspersons who can compete and win in the international arena.

“Over the past 13 days, our State has been proud to host over 5,400 talented athletes from across the country showcasing their sporting skills in various disciplines. I congratulate the sportspersons from Maharashtra, which has secured the first position; Tamil Nadu, which has secured the second place; and Haryana, which is placed third. Tamil Nadu had more than 600 athletes, and this is the first time it has stood in the top 3 in the history of Khelo India Games,” he said.

Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said the 2023 edition of Khelo India Games held unique significance as it marked the first time the games were hosted by a southern State.

“With every Khelo India Youth Games, we have grown in stature, and 4,454 young athletes competed in 26 diverse sports. I am proud to say that 2,307 men and 2,147 women have participated in the games,” he said.

Mr. Thakur congratulated athletes from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Haryana for securing the top three spots.

HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, and MLAs I. Paranthamen and R. Murthy were among those present.