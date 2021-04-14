Tamil Nadu

Two policemen in Cuddalore district suspended

Superintendent of Police of Cuddalore district M. Sree Abhinav, on Wednesday, suspended two policemen on charges of allowing a bullock cart laden with sand to pass, without registering a case for pecuniary benefit.

Police sources said that constable Muthu Ramadass attached to Kattumannarkoil police station and constable Vinodh attached to Puthur station who was posted on duty to Kattumannarkoil, waved down a bullock cart laden with sand on Tuesday. The duo reportedly negotiated with the bullock cart owner and allowed the vehicle to get away without registering a case.

The duo were suspended by the SP following an enquiry.

