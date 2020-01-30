Two persons arrested in Chennai

The Tiruchi police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the murder of the BJP functionary.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team picked up M. Mohammed Babu alias ‘Mittai’ Babu, 25, of Uppuparai, and his accomplice M. Hari Prasad, 21, of Tharanallur, in Chennai, where they were holed up.

After interrogation, they were brought to Tiruchi.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varadharaju, told The Hindu that the duo had confessed that they had murdered Raghu.

The motive of the murder will become clear only after further interrogation. The case will be investigated from all angles, he said.