Two persons arrested in Chennai

The Tiruchi police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the murder of the BJP functionary.
Acting on a tip-off, a special team picked up M. Mohammed Babu alias ‘Mittai’ Babu, 25, of Uppuparai, and his accomplice M. Hari Prasad, 21, of Tharanallur, in Chennai, where they were holed up.
After interrogation, they were brought to Tiruchi.
Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varadharaju, told The Hindu that the duo had confessed that they had murdered Raghu.
The motive of the murder will become clear only after further interrogation. The case will be investigated from all angles, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.