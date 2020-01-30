Tamil Nadu

Two persons arrested in Chennai

more-in

The Tiruchi police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the murder of the BJP functionary.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team picked up M. Mohammed Babu alias ‘Mittai’ Babu, 25, of Uppuparai, and his accomplice M. Hari Prasad, 21, of Tharanallur, in Chennai, where they were holed up.

After interrogation, they were brought to Tiruchi.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varadharaju, told The Hindu that the duo had confessed that they had murdered Raghu.

The motive of the murder will become clear only after further interrogation. The case will be investigated from all angles, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
crime
politics
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 1:17:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-persons-arrested-in-chennai/article30687620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY