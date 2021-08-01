Two PDS rice smugglers detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

Karuppiah, 25 and Panneerselvam, 23 of Korakkavadi in Cuddalore district, who were allegedly involved in repeated incidents of smuggling rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Civil Supplies CID police said they were arrested during a vehicle check near Thittagudi on July 11. About 7,140 kg of ration rice was seized from them. Based on the recommendations of the Civil Supplies CID police, District Collector K. Balasubramaniam ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.