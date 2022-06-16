Two new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

There were two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,344 on Thursday. With a total of 56,170 persons having been discharged, there were 11 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet reported five fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,958.

However, there were no fresh cases in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.