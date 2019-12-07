Tamil Nadu

Two motorists killed in road accident

Two motorists were killed when their bike had a head-on collision with a lorry on SH 126 Ocheri-Arakkonam Road on Friday.

The duo — Viswanathan, 32, and Venkatesan, 36, — from Nagavedu village near Nemili were employed as tile aligning workers.

They were proceeding on the bike from Nemili to Nagavedu and a lorry carrying sand from Arakkonam collided with their bike near Sampathrayapettai.

In the impact, both were thrown off their vehicle. They sustained serious head injuries and died before any medical help could arrive. They were not wearing helmets at the time of accident, said police sources.

Viswanathan was married two months ago, sources said. The police team removed the bodies to Government Hospital in Arakkonam for post-mortem.

The Nemili police registered a case and launched a search for the lorry driver who fled after abandoning the vehicle.

