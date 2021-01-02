Two more samples have returned negative for UK variant of COVID-19, TN Health Secretary says

The Health Secretary said there has only been one confirmed case of the UK variant of COVID-19 to date, and reiterated the need for members of the public to wear masks

Two more samples of COVID-19 positive UK returnees sent by Tamil Nadu for genomic analysis have returned negative for the new coronavirus variant. To date, one UK returnee in Chennai had tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 and three persons have tested negative, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“Till date, 24 UK returnees and 20 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. We had sent all samples for genomic analysis. Till now, we have one confirmed case of the UK variant. We are expecting the remaining results,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“The condition of the patient who had tested positive for the UK variant is stable. The earlier discharge policy of discharging a patient if he/she has no fever will not apply for this patient. He will be tested for COVID-19 twice within a gap of 24 hours after 14 days. He will be discharged after testing negative twice. The remaining persons are being monitored by senior doctors and nurses in separate rooms,” he said.

The Health Secretary said more than being worried about the UK variant, the public should bring about a change in their behaviour. “People still do not wear masks. Gated communities are organising programmes and it is important for all to wear masks. Wherever more than 20 persons converge, mask wearing is must,” he said.

COVID-19 cluster in Chennai star hotel

The Health Secretary said a cluster had emerged at a star hotel in the city after the infection spread from a chef on December 15. “It had gradually increased to five and then 10 persons. Our policy is to chase and catch the virus. The Greater Chennai Corporation had held camps at the workplace and residential areas of the employees. From December 15 to till date, 609 samples were tested of which 85 persons were found to be infected,” he said.

A majority of them had mild symptoms, and some of them have returned home after treatment, he said, adding: “Soon after the cluster emerged, the Corporation started saturation tests -- testing all -- and held fever camps. The cases are under control.”

Wherever a cluster emerged, he said the department took up active case finding, and passive surveillance in hospitals to check on the inflow of patients. “Our aim is virus suppression in each district -- to bring down the cases to zero. We are reporting less than 15 deaths, and want to make it nil in government hospitals. We held a meeting with private hospitals too for further reduction,” he said.