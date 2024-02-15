GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed after motorcycle hits divider

February 15, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed on the spot when their motorcycle hit a road divider at Salavadi near Tindivanam in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as R. Balaji and S. Karthik, 23, of Nallur near Chennai. The police said they were returning to Nallur from Salem when the accident occurred on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. They fell down after the motorcycle dashed against the divider and sustained head injuries.

The Roshanai police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Tindivanam Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.