Two killed after motorcycle hits divider

February 15, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Two youths were killed on the spot when their motorcycle hit a road divider at Salavadi near Tindivanam in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as R. Balaji and S. Karthik, 23, of Nallur near Chennai. The police said they were returning to Nallur from Salem when the accident occurred on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. They fell down after the motorcycle dashed against the divider and sustained head injuries.

The Roshanai police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Tindivanam Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.