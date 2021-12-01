Two history-sheeters in Cuddalore detained under Goondas Act

The Cuddalore district police have detained two history-sheeters, arrested last month, for their involvement in a series of robberies in the district, under the Goondas Act.

According to police, the accused Sarath alias Sarath Kumar, 29 of Vadamur in Kattumannarkovil was involved in a robbery in Chidambaram last month. He has five cases pending against him in various police stations in Cuddalore district.

Police said Rajkumar, 26, a notorious history-sheeter who was also arrested in a robbery, had 14 cases including a murder case pending against him.

Acting on recommendations from the Superintendent of Police, S. Sakthi Ganesan, they were detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Collector K. Balasubramaniam. The orders were served on them at the Cuddalore Central Prison.