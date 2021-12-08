Tamil Nadu

Two held under POCSO Act

The police arrested a man from Old Washermenpet on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl. The accused, identified as M. Sadiq Basha, was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in custody.

A senior police officer said a complaint was registered by the parents of the victim accusing Sadiq Basha of attempting to misbehave with their daughter while she was playing outside their home. The girl was rescued by neighbours after she called for help.

In another incident, V. Pandian, 24, of Kundrathur, was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after luring her to his house.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)


