Tamil Nadu

Two held under POCSO Act

The All Women Police, Flower Bazaar, on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man in Kondithope, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a schoolgirl while she was campaigning door-to-door as part of a vaccination awareness drive.

The police said the Plus Two student joined the awareness campaign programme conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. While she was doing door-to-door campaigning on Sunday morning on Sundara Mudali Street, Kondithope, the offender assaulted her sexually. The accused, who was identified as Wallaram, 45, of Kondithope, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Meanwhile, the All Women Police, Teynampet, on Monday arrested S. Rajmohan, 49, who had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. The girl had a quarrel with her stepmother and went out of her home. The accused, on the pretext of taking her to his home in T. Nagar, sexually assaulted her in Besant Nagar. Based on a complaint from the stepmother, a case was booked under the POCSO Act.


