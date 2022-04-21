Two held for morphing photos of woman in Cuddalore

They had posted the pictures on social media platform

The Cyber Crime police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly morphing the photos of a 31-year-old woman and posting them on social media platform. The arrested were identified as G. Thangadurai, 44, and D. Ezhilarasan, 31, of Panruti.

According to police, Thangadurai had morphed the photo of the woman with obscene pictures and sent them on her WhatsApp number following a dispute. The victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime wing in Cuddalore.

Following directions from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, a team arrested Thangadurai and his friend Ezhilarasan who helped him in posting the photos on social media platforms. A case was booked against them under Sections 292 (2) (a), 465, 469, 471 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.