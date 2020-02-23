Two held for duping youth with job offer

The district Crime Branch police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of duping a youth to the tune of ₹9 lakh by promising a job in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram Division.
According to the police, Haridas, 73, and Samarasam, 47, collected ₹9 lakh from K. Manivannan promising employment in the TNSTC.
Mr. Manivannan knew the accused before. The duo took cash from him in multiple instalments. But there was no word from them after that. When Manivannan demanded the money back, they allegedly issued a fake appointment letter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.