Two detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore

The Hindu Bureau October 18, 2022 12:18 IST

The two men were arrested for allegedly setting fire to the house of an assistant jailor

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam has ordered the detention of two persons, who were arrested by the Cuddalore Old Town police, in connection with setting fire to the house of an Assistant Jailor in the jail quarters at Keppar Malai on August 28. The police arrested Mano alias Manavalan, 28 of Tiruvallur district, and Mathi alias Madivanan, 26 of Chennai for allegedly pouring an inflammable liquid through the window grill in the kitchen in the house of Assistant Jailor Manikandan, and setting it on fire. Police said the duo had cases pending against them in police stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur district. They were deemed a potential threat to the maintenance of law and order. In order to prevent further crimes, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against them. Mr. Balasubramaniam then ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.



