﻿Two child marriages stopped in Tiruvallur district

District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officials from Tiruvallur and the police, stopped two child marriages in Tiruvallur district on Thursday. The rescued girls have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
According to DCPU officials, they received information about child marriages taking place in the district. While one was in R K Pettai block the other was in Tirutanni. “In one incident, the girl was 15 years old and had completed her 9th standard. The family was trying to get her married to a 25-year-old man named Prabhakaran from Vellore,” said D. Girija, outreach worker. The girl was rescued from her house.
In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was rescued from Tirutanni. Her mother was planning to get her married to Srinivasan, a 32-year-old man from the same locality. The girl had completed her 11th standard.
The girls underwent COVID-19 tests and were produced before the CWC. “We will be monitoring the rescued children on a monthly basis to ensure that they are safe,” said Ms. Girija.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath