﻿Two child marriages stopped in Tiruvallur district

District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officials from Tiruvallur and the police, stopped two child marriages in Tiruvallur district on Thursday. The rescued girls have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to DCPU officials, they received information about child marriages taking place in the district. While one was in R K Pettai block the other was in Tirutanni. “In one incident, the girl was 15 years old and had completed her 9th standard. The family was trying to get her married to a 25-year-old man named Prabhakaran from Vellore,” said D. Girija, outreach worker. The girl was rescued from her house.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was rescued from Tirutanni. Her mother was planning to get her married to Srinivasan, a 32-year-old man from the same locality. The girl had completed her 11th standard.

The girls underwent COVID-19 tests and were produced before the CWC. “We will be monitoring the rescued children on a monthly basis to ensure that they are safe,” said Ms. Girija.