Tamil Nadu

Two accused of harassing minor girl in Salem

A case has been registered against the two under POCSO Act.

Rural police are on the lookout for two unidentified youth who allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl near Tholasampatty here.

Police said that on Tuesday, a six-year-old girl, while she was returning from school, two unidentified youth lured her with chocolate and sexually assaulted her near Tholasampatty. Police said that the girl was given treatment at a private hospital here.

Though the victim’s parents were not ready to lodge a complaint initially, Sub-Inspector Durga Devi from Omalur All Women Police Station, who came to know about the incident, convinced them and a complaint was received from the girl’s mother, police said. According to police, a case has been registered against the two under POCSO Act.

