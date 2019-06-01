TWAD supplying sufficient water to eight cities: Minister

About 1,493 MLD of water was being supplied to over 4.18 crore people through Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing arrangements being made for water supply in the State, he claimed that eight Municipal Corporations — Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchi, Salem, Vellore, Erode, Thanjavur and Thoothukudi were getting 110 litres per person and Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Nagercoil and Hosur were getting between 70 and 109 litres.

Per capita supply

Of the 122 Municipalities, 61 were getting 90 litres per person, 61 of them were getting between 40 and 89 litres.

Water storage was sufficient to supply for over three days in five Municipal Corporations and 30 Municipalities, a release quoting Mr. Velumani said.