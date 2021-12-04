TVS Motor Company has contributed ₹3 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, towards flood relief work. TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan handed over a cheque for ₹ 3 crore to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday.
TVS Motor donates ₹3 crore for flood relief
