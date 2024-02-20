GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVK president Vijay fixes a target of 2 crore members before 2026 Assembly elections

February 20, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Monday said that it would conduct membership drives across the State in every district and Assembly constituency with a target of reaching two crore members before the 2026 State Assembly election, which the party intends to contest under the leadership of actor Vijay.

In a statement, the party said that Mr. Vijay will soon announce ‘an exclusive women-led membership wing’ to spearhead the drive.

“District and assembly constituency in-charges of the party will be appointed and they will coordinate with the membership wing for the membership drive,” party statement said.

The statement further said that the intention is to ensure active participation of first-time and women voters in the State and has asked the in-charges to acquaint themselves with the latest voters list in each constituency released by the Election Commission of India.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.