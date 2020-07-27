TVK leader Velmurugan calls for withdrawal of EIA draft

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Velmurugan on Monday condemned the proposed Environmental Impact Assessment draft-2020 and urged for its withdrawal.

In a statement, he pointed out that the draft proposed clearance for major projects without environmental assessment and public hearing.

Mr. Velmurugan said this would lead to increase in number of polluting factories, implementing road projects by grabbing lands from farmers and starting modern irrigation projects by snatching away State’s rights.

He said it amounted to robbing of people’s livelihood and added that the most dangerous among them were the road projects.

Mr. Velmurugan asked whether the proposal was aimed at converting Tamil Nadu into desert and helping the corporates make money.