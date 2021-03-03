TTV dismisses talk of AMMK joining AIADMK front

‘We’ll head a coalition with sole aim of preventing DMK from returning to power’

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday dismissed the talk of his party joining the front led by the AIADMK.

Talking to journalists, he termed “speculative” the reports of the BJP pressuring the AIADMK to accommodate the AMMK. As decided by the general council of his party last week, the AMMK would head a coalition with the sole objective of preventing the DMK from returning to power. He and AMMK functionaries were in touch with “several and important” parties.

“I am willing to talk to all those parties that are opposed to the DMK. They all can join the front to be led by the AMMK. As far as I am concerned, I do not believe in treating any party undesirable,” he said.

Answering a question whether the Congress was one of the parties approached by the AMMK, he replied, “At present, it won’t be proper on my part to reveal the identity of the parties.” As and when the negotiations reached the final stage, he would announce the constituents of the coalition.

He denied the suggestion that he had in recent times toned down his criticism of the Central government, especially over the rising prices of petroleum products. “I have called for reducing the hike. I have been making my comments, as done in the past. Even with regard to the Union Budget, I had said it had some amount of happiness and much room for concerns,” he said.

On the State government’s decision to provide 10.5% quota for the Vanniyars, the AMMK leader said the opinion of the public should have been gathered first and the reservation system should be framed in such a manner that it would be acceptable to all sections.