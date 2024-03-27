GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transporters strike led to delay in Aavin milk supply in city

March 27, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
When trucks refused to ply on their regular routes, MTC buses and private trucks were mobilised to deliver milk.

A flash strike by transporters on Tuesday evening led to a delay in supply of Aavin milk in several areas in the city on Wednesday morning. 

Sources said that Aavin’s decision to stick to the rules of the transport agreement and reduce payment according to current diesel prices had caused the protest. Diesel prices had recently been reduced by the Central government, which was the reason for the reduction of per kilometre rate. 

There are around 150 trucks with refrigeration facilities that run regularly for Aavin on contract basis in the city. When the trucks refused to ply on their regular routes, reliable sources said that MTC buses and private trucks were mobilised to deliver milk. However, the contract vehicles too stepped in by 3 a.m. and Aavin managed to deliver 14.40 lakh litres of milk. 

Official sources in Aavin said that the issue had been sorted out and there would not be any problem on Thursday. 

V. Rajkumar, a resident of Santhome, said that milk was delivered at his home by 9.30 a.m. Manju, a resident of Ambattur, said she did not get the supply. 

An industry expert said the truckers should not have gone on strike without notice, especially since it is an essential commodity. They were paid quite well compared to private milk dairy suppliers. In fact, they received double the market rate, it is said. Aavin management should have also been ready with a contingency plan to meet such exigencies, he added.

