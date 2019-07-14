Training for zonal officers

District Election Officer and Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram launched the first-round training programme for zonal officers. He explained the operation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and control units to them, ahead of the August 5 election to be held for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

Training on handling issues at polling booths was imparted to the officers. They would be stationed in any of the six Assembly segments in the constituency. The booth-level officers should be taught to handle EVMs, control units and VVPAT machines, including the means to troubleshoot. The details on the submission of documents and methods of casting postal votes were also explained during the training.