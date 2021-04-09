Train services not to be disrupted: Madurai DRM

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin has said that train services will not be reduced in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 infection.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said there was no rush of migrant labourers at railway stations to return to their native places following the breakout of the second wave of infection. Rumours were spread with older video clippings about heavy rush of migrant labourers at railway stations who wanted to go back, he added.

He said additional train services would be introduced shortly and services would not be disrupted. All precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on trains and at railway stations were followed.

Platform ticket fare had been increased to ₹50 in Madurai, Rameswaram and Dindigul to avoid crowding, he added.

Thermal screening of passengers and virtual ticket checking with CCTVs were also done at 11 railway stations, including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Rajapalayam, Dindigul, Rameswaram, Kovilpatti and Tenkasi, in the division.

When asked about the demand for passenger trains from Madurai to Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Rameswaram for the benefit of office-goers, Mr. Lenin said State government’s approval was required for operating new trains.