Trailer strike continues

Striking trailer owners on Wednesday decided to stick to their stand of seeking a revision of hire charges based on the distance from the respective container freight stations (CFS) to the ports.

Trailer Owners Association president S. R. Raja said they were not even paid rates fixed in 2014. “We are running at a loss plying vehicles at very low rates. In the last five years, fuel prices and other rates have gone up,” he pointed out. Around 8000 trailers servicing the three ports in the city struck work from Monday bringing export -import operations to a grinding halt.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of trade representatives held on Wednesday it was decided that each CFS call their respective trailer owners and fix fresh hire rates. S. Nataraj, president, Custom Brokers Association, Chennai said that they had asked an increase of a minimum of Rs. 1000 be given per trip per trailer. “This is in the interest of the industry,” he said.