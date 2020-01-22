Tamil Nadu

Traffic violators greeted with roses

District Collector Shanmuga Sundaram at the event. C. Venkatachalapathy

District Collector Shanmuga Sundaram at the event. C. Venkatachalapathy   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

Collector urges motorists to follow rules

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the district administrations took up the Road Safety Awareness programmes with vigour.

The rally by policemen, auto drivers and residents, was flagged off near Gandhi Statue by District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram presented roses to traffic violators and advised them to wear helmet and seatbelt and not to overload vehicles.

A majority of youngsters riding without helmets were surprised by the Collector’s gesture.

An RTO official said such an approach might make motorists think twice before violating rules.

Distributing the pamphlets containing the dos and don’ts, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Pravesh Kumar, said if motorists followed road rules, the number of accidents would come down drastically.

Vellore Regional Transport Officer, N. Ramakrishnan detailed the number of steps taken by them in minimising accidents with the help of the traffic police.

Tirupattur Collector, M.P. Sivanrul and Ranipet Collector, S. Divyadarshini, also greeted motorists in their districts with roses.

