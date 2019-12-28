Traffic violations, chain snatching kept Chennai Police busy this year

Continuing its drive to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in every nook and corner of the city, Chennai City Police introduced a few more people friendly initiatives this year.

After launching women traffic squads, a special unit for dealing crimes against women and children, and Amma patrol vehicles for reaching out to women and children in distress, the city police’s focus has shifted to popularising Kavalan App, a mobile SOS tool.

It was the year when the city police also set about teaching behavioural lessons to college students after a clash broke in public in Arumbakkam. The bus route thalas were made to take pledge, in the presence of their parents, that they would behave well.

Though custodial deaths were not reported this year, the suspects in many cases reportedly broke their arms and legs while trying to escape from police or at times in the bathrooms of police stations. The pictures of the suspects with bandaged hands and legs were widely circulated and became a talking point on social media and mobile messaging platforms.

The police did gun down two historysheeters too. In June, S. Vallarasu, 21, a known criminal, was gunned down in Madhavaram. Another notorious rowdy, Manikandan, 45 of Villupuram, who faced 28 cases, including eight murder charges, was killed by Villupuram police at an apartment in Anna Nagar while he attacked the police personnel.

A case that gave headache to the city police was that of torso and limbs of a woman found in Perungudi dumpyard in January. After a long investigation, the police identified it as Sandhya, a junior artist in films, and that it was her husband Balakrishnan, who worked as an assistant director, had killed her, and disposed of her body parts in garbage bins in Jafferkhanpet.

The city police also came under severe criticism from public and even the Madras High Court, for its improper handling of the case relating to software engineer Subasri, who died after a banner fell on her in Pallikaranai. Only after a fortnight, the police arrested the prime accused, an AIADMK functionary Jayagopal, in this case.

After pulled up by the Madras High Court, the implementation of motor vehicles rules by the traffic police went up manifold as also the fine amount collected. Fatalities reduced, but convincing motorists to wear helmets remains a challenge. E-challan system was launched and a mobile application was also launched to report traffic violation on the streets.

Despite its initiatives, the traffic police can change its enforcement strategy to one of proactive rather than being reactive to bring down accidents further. Also, violations are rampant on secondary and interior roads which could be minimised through surprise checks.

In the interior roads of the city, mobile and chain snatching continue to be rampant and goes on unchecked. Some of the CCTV footages surfaced of these crimes on the roads to the shock of the city.

At least 1,000 suspects, including chain-snatchers and mobile snatchers were detained under Goondas Act. Police, however, say offences such as chain snatching, a major crime against women, considerably reduced by 50%.

Statistically speaking, the number of rape cases reduced to 10 this year from 15 last year. It was 19 in 2017. The cases of woman harassment, dowry harassment also saw a dip thanks to consistent efforts of city police. The cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act rose to 126 from 82 in 2017 due to awareness among public in the city, officials say.

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan said, “We take protection of women and children seriously. We are determined to ensure safe environment for them in the city.”