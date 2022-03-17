Traffic diverted near Katpadi station from today

Special Correspondent March 17, 2022 21:12 IST

Work on rail over bridge to be taken up

The Southern Railway and the National Highways Authority of India will jointly start maintenance. | Photo Credit: File photo

The district administration has announced traffic diversions to facilitate strengthening work of the rail over bridge (ROB) near the Katpadi station on Mangalore-Villupuram Road from March 18. The work will be taken up jointly by the Southern Railway and the National Highways Authority of India. According to a press release, goods lorries from Vellore can reach Chittoor via Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), E.B. Kutt Road and Serkadu. Likewise, vehicles from southern districts via Tiruvannamalai can go to Chittoor using the Polur, Arani, Arcot, Ranipet and Sokkadu route. Vehicles, mainly goods lorries, from Krishnagiri to Chittoor should go via Pallikonda and Gudiyatham. Vehicles from Chittoor that have gotten permits from the Vellore Regional Transport Office will be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu via Serkadu, E.B. Kutt Road and VIT. Vehicles from Chittoor to Krishnagiri should go via Gudiyatham and Pallikonda, the release said.



