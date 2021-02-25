Trade unions’ strike hits transport operations in and around Chennai

Hundreds of commuters in the suburbs of Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur and Poonamallee were left stranded

Hundreds of commuters in and around Chennai, particularly in the suburbs of Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur and Poonamallee, were severely affected because of the transport strike called by the opposition transport trade union on Thursday.

With nine transport trade unions calling a strike citing the non-conclusion of wage talks, transport employees, comprising mechanics, supervisors, drivers and conductors, stayed away from operating the buses. Among commuters from far-off areas in the city left stranded were many college students.

Commuters, who planned to travel by suburban trains, were disappointed because of the limited operation of the services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram section. This section is the most congested suburban train service and the limited operation announced by the Southern Railway to commission the third line caused severe hardships to the commuters residing beyond Tambaram.

T. Arul Das, a resident of Perungalathur, said that already the Southern Railway has announced restrictions for common public to travel in the workmen special services during peak hours. The operation of limited services left the residents with no option but to travel in private vehicles or commercial vehicles. He blamed the poor planning of the State government for the hardships faced by the people.

MTC buses

While the officials of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said more than 50% of the buses were operated, opposition transport unions claimed only 10% buses plied that too during peak hours as a large number of drivers and conductors refused to operate the vehicles.

A senior MTC official said the strike call given by the transport unions was illegal as wage talks were being held and Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had also announced an interim relief of ₹1,000 per month to all the employees.

Senior LPF trade union leader K. Natarajan said the unions were forced to call the strike because of the “humiliation” meted out to them. He said they were ready for talks at any point of time as the Transport Secretary and Labour Department officials had assured to fulfil their demands.

A senior official of Southern Railway said suburban train services were restricted on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram section due to the third line work carried out. Against the normal 150 services, only 80 trains were planned to be operated on Thursday, he added.