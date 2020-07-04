Total lockdown extended till July 12 in Madurai areas

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced extension of total lockdown in many parts of Madurai till July 12.
The total lockdown in Madurai Municipal Corporation area, Paravi Panchayat, Madurai-East, Madurai-West and village panchayats in Tiruparankundram panchayat union comes to an end at midnight on July 5. Now it has been extended for a week.
“Though the infection rate has come down in these areas, the total lockdown is extended under Disaster Management Act to bring the disease under total control,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.
The essential services already allowed will continue during the extension period.
The Chief Minister said no activities would be allowed in the containment zones and monitoring would be stepped up during the lockdown.
“Local bodies will ensure essential supplies to isolated houses and containment zones. Disinfection will be done two-times a day,” the Chief Minister explained.
Mr. Palaniswami said though the government promulgated lockdown and regulations, it would not be possible to control the disease without the cooperation of the people.
“People should compulsorily wear masks, wash hands and maintain physical distancing. They should avoid going outside unnecessarily and go to hospitals if developed symptoms for the disease,” the Chief Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath