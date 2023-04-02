- Union Minister of State L. Murugan is to meet the press in Chennai today.
- Lorry operations are likely to be hit as many associations have condemned the toll fee hike from ₹5 to ₹55 in different slabs by the NHAI authorities. CITU cadres are to hold meetings in this regard today.
- TNSTC Coimbatore Division gets its first woman bus driver for the Coimbatore-Somanur route.
- Mayor Anbazhagan inspects the construction work of two knowledge centres in Tiruchi.
- Jallikattu at Malaiyur village in Pudukottai district.
- Residents stage protest against Forest Department for construction work at Longwood Shola.
- A line-up of high profile artistes to perform at Adishakti’s Veenapani festival in Puducherry.
