  1. Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings.
  2. Greater Chennai Corporation to present budget for 2023-24.
  3. Puducherry Congress to stage fast to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP.
  4. University of Madras to offer 9 more UG and PG programmes through online mode from next year.
  5. A week-long children’s literary festival, in a first-of-its-kind initiative by the school education department, begins today in Chennai.
  6. T.N. Untouchability Eradication Front to stage protest demonstration condemning the killing of a man, who had a love marriage, in Krishnagiri recently.
  7. Police start using Face Recognition Software while conducting vehicle checks in the Tiruchi region to look for possible suspects in criminal cases.
  8. Bomb hurled at a house in Melur, no one injured.
  9. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to upgrade a PHC in Othakadai to a taluk level hospital.