- Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings.
- Greater Chennai Corporation to present budget for 2023-24.
- Puducherry Congress to stage fast to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP.
- University of Madras to offer 9 more UG and PG programmes through online mode from next year.
- A week-long children’s literary festival, in a first-of-its-kind initiative by the school education department, begins today in Chennai.
- T.N. Untouchability Eradication Front to stage protest demonstration condemning the killing of a man, who had a love marriage, in Krishnagiri recently.
- Police start using Face Recognition Software while conducting vehicle checks in the Tiruchi region to look for possible suspects in criminal cases.
- Bomb hurled at a house in Melur, no one injured.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to upgrade a PHC in Othakadai to a taluk level hospital.
