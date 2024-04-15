- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address an election rally at Ambasamudram this evening.
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is to campaign for Vaithilingam, and he is also scheduled to campaign in Neyveli.
- BJP president J.P. Nadda to participate in road show for Namassivayam.
- AIADMK leader Palaniswami to campaign in Kancheepuram, Chennai Central and Chennai South constituencies today.
- The police registered two cases against K. Annamalai for campaigning after 10 p.m.
- District election officials start visiting houses in streets with low turnout to request residents to vote on Friday. The drive to be conducted for three days.
- MDMK leader Vaiko to campaign in Erode.
- Case registered against a person for collecting voters’ details in a form distributed by Congress in Virudhunagar.
- Central GRP arrested two persons who kidnapped a baby boy from the central station after the autorickshaw man alerted the Ennore police.
