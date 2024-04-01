- Controversy over a play that allegedly distorts Ramayana at Pondicherry University drama festival, authorities form enquiry committee.
- Chennai Metro Rail plans to step up vigil along OMR as many of their cables are being stolen from the construction sites.
- Puducherry CM campaign in Uppalam.
- Annamalai press meet in Coimbatore.
- DMDK leader Premallatha to campaign in Tiruchi constituency.
- DMK leader Kanimozhi to campaign for Vijay Vasanth in Kanniyakumari.
- Leopard found dead in Talavadi forest range.
- Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency Returning Officer receives Form 12 D from over 1,900 senior citizens above 85 years and more than 1,700 eligible voters with disability in the constituency expressing their willingness to cast their vote through postal ballot
- Political writings still found in certain locations of Anna Salai.
- A 70-year-old was found murdered by unidentified persons at a nursery in Nandambakkam. Kundrathur police registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the suspects.
