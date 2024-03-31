- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address a public meeting seeking votes for three candidates of INDIA bloc in Erode.
- Former T.N. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy meets farmers; campaigns in Chidambaram.
- Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan to release the election manifesto of his party.
- BJP president K. Annamalai booked for campaigning in Tiruchi beyond 10 p.m
- NTK leader Seeman election campaign in Madurai.
- A day after the election officials allotted the matchbox symbol, the MDMK candidate for the Tiruchi constituency Durai Vaiko begins canvassing votes.
- Over 60 products from across India have been given GI tags. This is the first time, such large numbers of GI tags have been given in India.
- A one year old child drowns in bucket filled water in Pallavaram, Chennai.
- Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin to campaign for Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam in Puducherry.
- Farmers in the tail-end of the PAP Canal stage sit-in protest on the premises of PWD at Kangayam demanding due share of water for irrigation.
- Ooty, Coonoor municipalities facing acute water crisis.
