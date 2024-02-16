- Principal Sessions Court likely to frame charges against former Minister Senthilbalaji today.
- Governor R.N. Ravi to visit Toda hamlet today.
- Southern Railway GM to hold meeting with MPs of Tiruchi Division.
- Minister S. Muthusamy to distribute assistance to beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvan scheme in Erode.
- S. Vinoth Kumar, a lecturer at Alagappa University who overcame cerebral palsy to get a Ph.D, to address spastic children at Spastics Society of Tiruchi.
- CPI (M) state general secretary K. Balakrishnan to release booklet on success stories of Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.
- NH wing of State Highways conducts load testing for Perianaickenpalayam flyover.
- Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy press meet.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE