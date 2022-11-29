  • Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hand over benefits under government schemes at a government function in Ariyalur district.
  • Holiday declared for schools in Theni district and the Virudhunagar district collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to rain.
  • Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.
  • District police to review security arrangements in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday as part of Maha Deepam festival.
  • Corporation Council Meeting to be held in Madurai.
  • HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.
  • Pondicherry University offers two additional chances to students to clear UG/PG arrears.