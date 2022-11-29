Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hand over benefits under government schemes at a government function in Ariyalur district.
- Holiday declared for schools in Theni district and the Virudhunagar district collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to rain.
- Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.
- District police to review security arrangements in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday as part of Maha Deepam festival.
- Corporation Council Meeting to be held in Madurai.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.
- Pondicherry University offers two additional chances to students to clear UG/PG arrears.
