November 29, 2022 08:51 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hand over benefits under government schemes at a government function in Ariyalur district.

Holiday declared for schools in Theni district and the Virudhunagar district collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to rain.

Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.

District police to review security arrangements in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday as part of Maha Deepam festival.

Corporation Council Meeting to be held in Madurai.

HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.

Pondicherry University offers two additional chances to students to clear UG/PG arrears.