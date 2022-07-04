Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau July 04, 2022 09:36 IST

Here is a list of stories to look out for from Tamil Nadu to look out for

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

CM M.K. Stalin participates in Tamil Nadu – Investors’ First Port of Call, Investment Conclave in Chennai. High level Ministerial meeting today on Karaikal cholera situation. CM M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate Rathinam business and IT park in Coimbatore. Transport department Minister S.S. Sivasankar to conduct review meetings with officials at the Salem TNSTC office. Forest department Minister K. Ramachandran will be inspecting zoological parks and nursery gardens in two places in Salem. A section of AIADMK cadre to stage a demonstration at Pudukkottai to condemn former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the “insult” inflicted on O. Panneerselvam during the party’s general council meeting held last month. HC Madurai Bench to hear the bail petition filed by Sridhar, an accused policeman in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



