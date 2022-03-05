Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau March 05, 2022 09:17 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

Chennai’s 49th Mayor is 28-year-old R. Priya, a councillor from Kolathur, who holds a post graduate degree in commerce. File. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

1. Tamil Nadu cabinet to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Chennai. 2. Bharathidasan University Senate meeting to be held in Tiruchi. 3. HC Madurai Bench orders notice to State on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to complete a road connecting Thuvariman with Paravai in Madurai as per the original alignment. 4. Villagers oppose setting up of a textile park in Virudhunagar district, government to hold a peace meeting. 5. The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is progressing slowly with a speed of 6 km per hour. It lay centered about 310 kilometre east-southeast of Nagappattinam and 450 kilometre southeast of Chennai. 6. Chennai Mayor to launch mega vaccination camp, the first civic event after taking charge. Councillors start discussing civic issues with residents' associations in several wards. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



