Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 24, 2022

1. Residents have demanded an independent monitoring committee to study the data from the survey recently initiated by CMDA for Third Master plan

2. A new report by the Delhi-based Housing and Land Rights Network has found many human rights violations in the evictions done in Tamil Nadu.

3. Central Crime Branch of Tambaram police has arrested a builder on land grabbing charges.

4. Chennai Corporation readies its monsoon preparedness

5. Government school children in southern suburbs have been trained in soccer futsal and will be participating in a national championship in Rajasthan for the first time.

6. District administration to review infrastructure works in Yelagiri Hills in Tirupatur.

