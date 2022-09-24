Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Residents have demanded an independent monitoring committee to study the data from the survey recently initiated by CMDA for Third Master plan

2. A new report by the Delhi-based Housing and Land Rights Network has found many human rights violations in the evictions done in Tamil Nadu.

3. Central Crime Branch of Tambaram police has arrested a builder on land grabbing charges.

4. Chennai Corporation readies its monsoon preparedness

5. Government school children in southern suburbs have been trained in soccer futsal and will be participating in a national championship in Rajasthan for the first time.

6. District administration to review infrastructure works in Yelagiri Hills in Tirupatur.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.


