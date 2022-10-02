Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai | Photo Credit: Pichumani K.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Activists have moved the Madras High Court regarding illegal functioning of brick kilns in other parts of Coimbatore district after the closure of 186 units in Thadagam valley.

2. Conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on the impact of Project Tiger and other conservation measures in Tamil Nadu

3. Salem District Collector S. Karmegam urged officials to be cautious of people who approach them through social media impersonating him (Collector) and seek money

4. Ministers Anbil Mahesh and K.N Nehru to inaugurate khadi festival sale in Tiruchi

