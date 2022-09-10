Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 10, 2022

Parents and students wait for counselling for admission to B.E./B.Tech courses in Chennai. File photp | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee will commence single-window counselling for admission to B.E./B.Tech course for general category students today.

2. School bus catches fire; four students escape unhurt near Arakonam in Ranipet today.

3. Public hearing to be held in Madurai by Evidence, an NGO working for the Dalits.

4. TNERC has come out with revised power tariffs. For the domestic category, the tariff proposed by TANGEDCO has been accepted.