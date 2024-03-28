Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look forward to on Wednesday, March 27, 2024
March 28, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST
A. Ganeshamurthi.
-
Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, who was admitted to a hospital, dies.
-
Scrutiny of nominations filed for Lok Sabha polls today.
-
Perambalur district administration appoints a special tutor to convey in sign language through video call the clarifications sought by those with hearing disability relating to election related queries
-
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to address public meeting in Sivakasi.
-
Theni police book case against TTV Dhinakaran for violating EC norms, long convoy of vehicles.
-
Traders organisations complain of harassment by flying squads at Koyambedu wholesale market
-
DMK MP Kanimozhi to campaign for S. Jothimani of the Congress in Karur.
-
NTA to conduct exams for NET for admission to PhD programmes. UGC offers universities the option of selecting PhD students using NET scores