- BJP leaders to hold seat sharing talks with potential allies in Tamil Nadu,
- TN School Education Minister to launch e-service for Transport and Book Procurement Policy
- A report on advisories to be followed while trekking Vellingiri hills. Two persons died during the ongoing pilgrimage season,
- An anti-social, who was shot at by the police a few days ago near Veeravanallur after he murdered a road worker and attacked two others including a police constable with sickle and undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli medical College hospital, died early this morning
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in BJP public meeting in Salem on Friday. In the meeting, NDA leaders in Tamil Nadu are expected to participate.
- NLCIL to generate thermal and renewable energy in Rajasthan
- North Beach police seized 1300 banned electric cigarettes. More One Station One Product stalls opened at Tiruchi, Villupuram and Thanjavur railway junctions to help marginalised artisans market their indigenous products.
- Pondy LG and CM to distribute IT resource package to primary school teachers
- .The Madurai Bench of theMadras High Court to hear the case pertaining to the establishment of University for Siddha Medicine in the State.
